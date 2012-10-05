Fast Market Research recommends "Trend and Opportunities in the Polish Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The Polish non-life insurance segment accounted for XX% of total insurance industry premiums in 2011. The value of the non-life insurance segment increased from PLNXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to PLN22.7 billion (US$7.7 billion) in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period. This growth is predominantly attributable to the country's increasing automobile sales and the continuing Polish construction industry recovery.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Poland's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Poland
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish non-life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
