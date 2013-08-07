New Market Report: TrendBites: Issue 08, July 2013

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "TrendBites: Issue 08, July 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- TrendBites features exclusive analyst commentary and insight on 10 of the most important stories currently shaping the industry.
Scope of the Report:
- Stay on top of important trends and developments with this timely, concise wrap-up of the latest industry news.
- Gain unique perspective from analysts who deliver thought-provoking commentary on the most significant CPG events.
Report Highlights:
In this issue, Pepsi "snackifies" drinks, Natura launches a mass-market sub-brand in Brazil, and social media plays a key role in alcohol innovation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Keywords: color, cosmetics, co-creation, customized, bite, meat, Hormel, plastic, carbonated drinks, savory snacks, Pepsi, chocolate, Nestle, Mondelez, emerging, cereal, nostalgia, Natura, Brazil, affordable, packaging, Velcro, convenience, crisps, Tyrrells, beer, wine, crowdsourced, social media.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the industry talking about right now?
- What do industry analysts have to say about the latest CPG developments?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- TrendBites: Issue 07, June 2013
- TrendBites: Issue 06, June 2013
- TrendBites: Issue 03, April 2013
- TrendBites: Issue 01, March 2013
- TrendBites: Issue 02, April 2013
- TrendBites: Issue 05, May 2013
- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Tennessee Valley Authority - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Santos Ltd. (STO) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- AusTex Oil Ltd (AOK) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile