New Market Report: Truck Manufacturing in Poland

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Truck Manufacturing in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Truck Manufacturing in Poland industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Poland truck manufacturing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The truck manufacturers market comprises of the production of Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), Heavy trucks, and buses & coaches. LCVs weigh up to 7 tons, Heavy trucks weigh greater than 7 tons, and buses & coaches weigh greater than 7 tons. Sports utility vehicles and similar vehicles are not included. The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Polish truck manufacturing market had total revenues of $2.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 0.9% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 107.8 thousand trucks produced in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3.2bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the truck manufacturing market in Poland
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the truck manufacturing market in Poland
Leading company profiles reveal details of key truck manufacturing market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Poland truck manufacturing market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Poland economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Poland truck manufacturing market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Poland truck manufacturing market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Poland truck manufacturing market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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