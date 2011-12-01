New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Tuberculosis Infection - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global tuberculosis infection market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global tuberculosis infection market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global tuberculosis infection sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The global Tuberculosis (TB) infection market was worth $38.3m in 2010. The market is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the next eight years to reach $26.6m by 2018. The TB drugs market has been well served by antimycobacterial agents and antibiotics since the 1960s. The cure rates have been improved with the conventional DOTS (Directly Observed Therapy). Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) has been a consequence of patient non-compliance and the long duration of therapy. Companies seem to be actively developing products for the prophylaxis and cure of TB with lesser treatment duration. The two not-for-profit organizations, TB Alliance and the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation, have partnered with pharmaceutical players in order to develop novel therapies and vaccines that can provide better patient compliance and prevention against TB. However, the global TB drugs market is heading towards a phase of decline as no launches are expected until 2018. Further the prevalent and reported TB cases have also reduced due to increased access to the DOTS and DOTS-PLUS programs in developed countries.
