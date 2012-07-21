New Market Report: UK Consumer Satisfaction Index 2012 Homewares | Verdict Consumer Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- UK Consumer Satisfaction Index 2012 for homewares is based around individual retailers and provides a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, drawing on a nationwide survey of 6,000 shoppers each year.



Report Scope:



- Measures and ranks customer satisfaction for all significant retailers in the sector over six years (2007-2012)

- Includes ratings for price, range, quality, service, convenience, ambience, layout and facilities. Use these to understand strengths and weaknesses

- Identifies the biggest CSI winners and losers in homewares this year, highlighting those that pose the greatest threat to your business



Report Highlights



Following four consecutive years of dominance at the top of the CSI homewares league table, shoppers now only rank John Lewis in third place. IKEA has held firm and is now top while M&S has won second place. IKEA dominates the rankings for range, and has done since 2009, six points clear of its closest rival Dunelm Mill



Marks & Spencer and John Lewis stand out above the rest for quality in homewares with this year's second place retailer John Lewis a massive 39 points ahead of third placed homewares specialist Dunelm Mill



John Lewis, with its impressive commitment to service through employee engagement, has come out top for this attribute once more. Even a drop of 21 points has not been enough for it to be threatened by its closest rival Argos, which is still 15 points behind.



Reasons to Get this Report



- What is driving satisfaction for different retailers in homewares? Which retailers have improved the most?

- What are your competitors' strengths and weaknesses and how can you exploit them by adapting your own strategies?

- How are drivers of satisfaction changing in terms of importance in the consumers' eyes? What impact is the economy having on drivers of satisfaction?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: CMS Energy Corporation, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Group plc, The TJX Companies, Inc.



