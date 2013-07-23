New Market Report: Ukraine Mining Report 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Ukraine's mining industry continues to muddle through a protracted process of restructuring, which in 2012 led it to simultaneously sign major deals with China on revamping coal mines and cooperate with the EU on shutting down its non-productive mines. Although the lack of political resolve and consensus continues to hamper privatisation plans for the country's state-owned mines, progress is being made on the sell-off. In contrast to a steady economic growth outlook in Ukraine over the coming years, we forecast on a moderate average growth rate of 1.2% in the value of the mining industry, reaching US$9.4bn in 2017, from US$8.9bn in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We hold a moderately bullish outlook on Ukraine's mining industry, and expect coal growth to be the main driver of the mining industry. Despite the government's plans to privatise all state-run mines will be privatised by the end of 2012, such an undertaking has not yet been completed. The EU-backed Coal Sector Policy Support Programme concluded that Ukraine should shut down 29 of its non-productive coal mines by 2016. In any case, the mine closures - expected to take 15-24 months for an individual mine - will carry a direct cost of around UAH4bn (US$495.07mn).
Meanwhile, we believe that a coal agreement signed between Ukraine and China in 2012 will not have a significant impact on Ukrainian coal production in the short term. Looking ahead, however, we believe the agreement could go some way in enabling Ukraine to become completely self-sufficient in coal and bring an end to the country's dependence on imports to satisfy most of its petroleum and natural gas demand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2012-2013 - Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecast, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Threats and Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief
- Chile Mining Report Q3 2013