New Materials market report from BRICdata: "Ukrainian Kaolin Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Ukraine holds around XX% of the world's kaolin reserves, however, production only accounts for 3.4% of the world's total. In this regard Ukraine produced ten times less kaolin than the UK and in five to six times less than in the Czech Republic. The quality of Ukrainian kaolin is regarded as one of the best in the world and the country has developed eight primary kaolin deposits and three secondary. The largest producers of kaolin concentrate were: Hluhovetskyy in Vinnitsa and Prosyanovskyy in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The largest reserves of kaolin are concentrated in the Vinnytsia region, which accounts for around XX% of reserves and XX% of the total primary kaolin.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ukrainian kaolin mining industry
- It provides historical values for the Ukrainian kaolin mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis for the production, consumption, imports and exports of kaolin mining industry in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the kaolin mining industry in Ukraine
- It provides industry-standard Porter's "Five Forces" analysis of non-metallic mining and details the competitive landscape in the Ukrainian kaolin mining industry
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to kaolin mining
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Ukrainian kaolin mining industry
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Assess the industry structure and competitive landscape for the kaolin mining industry, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
- Assess the growth opportunities and industry dynamics by understanding production, consumption, imports and exports figures for the kaolin mining industry both in terms of volume and value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sadovaya Group, Metinvest Holding, Mineral Mining, Poltava GOK Corporation, DTEK Holdings B.V, Zeppelin Ukraine, Elektropolyus, Novokramatorsky Mashinostroitelny Zavod J St.Co
