New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Colombia, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are 435 UHNWIs in Colombia. Of this total, there are 5 billionaires, 74 centimillionaires and 356 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012.
- UHNWIs account for 1.2% of the total HNWI population of Colombia, which is well above the global average of 0.7%.
- During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Colombia increased by 49% from 292 individuals in 2007 to 435 in 2012.
- There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands. The number of billionaires increased by 150%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 45% and 49% respectively.
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Colombia
- Size of Colombian wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bancolombia Private Banking, Scotia Bank Colombia, Banco de Bogota
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