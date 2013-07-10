New Market Report: Ultra HNWIs in Israel 2013

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Ultra HNWIs in Israel 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Israel and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are 1,437 UHNWIs in Israel, with an average wealth of US$109 million per person. Of this total, there are 17 billionaires, 197 centimillionaires and 1,223 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.
- UHNWIs account for 1.9% of the total HNWI population of Israel, which is well above the global average of 0.7%.
- There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands: The number of billionaires increased by 89%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 17% respectively.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 29%, to reach 1,860 individuals in 2017. This will include 21 billionaires, 257 centimillionaires, and 1,582 affluent millionaires.
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Israel
- Size of the Israeli wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Hapoalim International Private Banking (BHI), Bank Leumi Private Banking, FIBI Private Banking, Israel Discount Bank Private Banking (IDB), Clal Finance Batucha Investment Management, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Private Banking, Anglo Capital, Onyx Wealth Management, Stonehage
