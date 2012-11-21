New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Other Joint Reconstruction. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Other Joint Reconstruction.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include Smith & Nephew Plc , DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation , Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc.and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., DePuy, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Orthofix International N.V., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Ossur hf., Genzyme Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., BSN medical GmbH, Ohio Willow Wood, ArthroCare Corporation, Touch Bionics Limited, Ferring International Center S.A., Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited, MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL, ApaTech Limited, KLS Martin, L.P., Medartis AG
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