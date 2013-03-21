New Market Report: United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Although we believe that the UK economy will strengthen in 2013 compared with last year, with exports and investment being the main drivers, it still remains in a fragile state and is vulnerable to the government's fiscal austerity drive and turbulence in the nearby eurozone. Unlike previous recessions in which a strong rebound in consumer spending restored the economy to its previous growth trajectory, the household sector is certainly not up to the task this time around, with implications for food and grocery spend.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +1.3%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +14.7%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales growth = +1.1%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +9.2%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales growth = +3.4%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +18.9%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +1.6%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +11.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Cranswick A UK Success Story: Shortlisted for the 2012 PLC Awards company of the year, Hull-based food producer Cranswick, which is mainly engaged in the production and supply of pork products to retailers, has been one of the great success stories in UK food and drink over the past year or so. With a business model that aims to bridge the gap between farmers and retailers, Cranswick produces private label products for a number of UK retailers and has continued to perform well even as pork prices have risen quite substantially.
Tesco Christmas Results Show Promise: In early 2013, UK retail giant Tesco, under pressure from its shareholders to address structural shortcomings that were brought to the fore by the landmark profit warning it announced in January 2012, reported encouraging UK like-for-like (same-store) growth of 1.8% year-onyear for the six week pre-Christmas period. Although the comparison period from a year ago was arguably not the toughest, this is a welcome step in the right direction for Tesco. However, much work remains to be done in 2013 to address some of the competitiveness issues that were brought to light in 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Food & Drink Specialists in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Food & Drink Specialists in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Food & Drink Specialists in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- United Kingdom Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Chile Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q2 2013