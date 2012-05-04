New Market Report: United Kingdom - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Capital of Wealth and Finance

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "United Kingdom - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Capital of Wealth and Finance", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The United Kingdom has the fifth largest number of HNWIs in the world behind the US, Japan, China and Germany. This report not only provides detailed forecasts on expected HNWI asset allocation of UK HNWIs and UHNWIs to 2015, but gives the reader the crucial insight necessary to effectively act on those projections. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of the UK economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, the report provides robust projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of British HNWIs. The report then couches these findings in an analysis of the UK's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein. What really sets the report apart is its analysis and presentation of the demographic trends and findings of the proprietary WealthInsight HNWI Database.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of UK HNWIs
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of UK HNWIs
- Volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- Volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2015
- Region wise breakdowns of UHNWI wealth and wealth growth from 2007 to 2011
- Wealth Managers per city vs. number of UHNWIs in each city
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the UK
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.
- Information on sources of wealth for HNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Barclays Wealth, Coutts, St James's Place, Brewin Dolphin, Hargreaves Lansdown, Rathbones, GLG Partners, Investec, Smith & Williamson, Lloyds TSB, UBS, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Societe General PB Hambros, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Private Bank, Deutsche Bank, EFG Private Bank, BNP Paribas, Stonehage, Smith and Williamson, Fleming Family & Partners, Bedi Capital LLP, Dewhurst Torevell and Co Ltd, Turcan Connell Family Office, Iveagh, Kedge Capital, Grosvenor Limited, Capsicum Private Office, Acropolis Capital Partners Limited, Hoegh Capital Partners, Alta Advisers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Emerging Global Capital of the Wealth Sector
- India - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Bourgeoning Wealth and Wealth Management Opportunities
- China - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Opportunities for Wealth Managers and Private Banks
- Australia - The Future of HNWIs to 2015, Western Wealth, Eastern Growth
- Hong Kong - Future of HNWI to 2015: Centre of Finance, Centre of Wealth
- Ultra HNWIs in Singapore to 2015
- High Net Worth Trends in India to 2015
- Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong to 2015
- High Net Worth Trends in Singapore to 2015
- Ultra HNWIs in the UK to 2015