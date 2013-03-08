New Market Report: US Hydraulic Fracturing (Fracking) Regulations Handbook, 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "US Hydraulic Fracturing (Fracking) Regulations Handbook, 2012" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- "US Hydraulic Fracturing (Fracking) Regulations Handbook, 2012" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, and offers comprehensive information on hydraulic fracturing regulations applicable in the US both at the federal and state level. The report provides information on the regulatory bodies supervising hydraulic fracturing operations and laws and acts enacted for the regulation of fracking operations. The report also provides information related to the current state-level regulatory bodies and the policies framed for protecting the environment and public health from the potential impacts of fracking. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Hydraulic fracturing regulations in the US at the federal level and the acts enacted for environmental and public health protection.
- The regulatory bodies in Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, New York, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Alabama for hydraulic fracturing activities.
- The rules and regulations framed at the state level in Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, New York, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Alabama for environmental and public health protection.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about hydraulic fracturing regulations applicable in different major states across the US
- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting oil and gas resources using hydraulic fracturing across major plays in the US
- Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast with all the latest policy changes pertaining to hydraulic fracturing across different states in the US
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hydraulic Fracturing Market By Resource & Well Type - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2017
- OJSC TNK-BP Holding (TNBP) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc. - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Clean Coal Technologies - Global Market Size, Trends, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJES) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Nuclear Power in France, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in India, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power Market Outlook in Germany to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies