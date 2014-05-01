Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Watches in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The South African watch industry brand sales continue to be driven by brand loyal consumers although some consumers are always willing to try out other brands. Brand loyalty has been seen to dominate mid-priced watches, where consumers can decide with certainty the type of watch they prefer with fewer limitations in relation to affordability. Most watch customers still prefer buying watch brands that have been on the market for quite some time and the superiority can be proven.
Euromonitor International's Watchesin South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Watches by Price Band, Watches by type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Watches market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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