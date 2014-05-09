Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in Ecuador", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Ecuadorians tend to be self-conscious and are always willing to improve their physical appearance, which is why losing weight (and avoid gaining it back) is quite important for them. However, they tend to want the results without too much effort, which leads them to look for alternatives like weight management products.
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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