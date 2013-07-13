New Market Report: West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Our Q313 West and Central Africa report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. In addition to analysis of the latest market data, the report contains updated five-year forecasts, through to 2017, for the mobile, fixedline and internet sectors.
Key Data
- The average mobile market growth for the seven countries in our coverage in 2012 was 20.4%. Mali recorded the highest growth at 35%, while Cote d'Ivoire recorded the lowest at just 0.9%.
- The average mobile penetration rate in the seven countries was 90.5% at the end 2012.
- Gabon had the highest internet penetration at 32.0%, while DRC had the lowest at 2.4%.
Key Trends & Developments
On May 3 2013, Airtel launched its 3.75G network in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Airtel's 3.75G network uses HSPA+ technology and has a maximum download speed of 21mbps, making it the fastest data network in the DRC. Airtel's launch of 3.75G in DRC is one of the strategic 'corrections' Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittar Bharti says will curb the operator's poor financial performance in the first quarter of 2013.
Gabon's telecoms operator Gabon Telecom and Mahindra Comviva teamed up in March 2013 to roll out Mobi Cash mobile money services and mobiquity mobile financial applications. The service will allow the operator's subscribers to make over-the-counter payments at shops and restaurants. Subscribers will also be able to make domestic remittances, salary disbursements and last-mile financial services, including cash in and cash out. The mobiquity applications will offer mobile wallet, payment and banking services. The operator will also implement USSD FLARES, a messaging solution by Mahindra.
