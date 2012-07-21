New Market Report: Where the Interest and Opportunities Lie in Functional Food and Drinks

Fast Market Research recommends "Where the Interest and Opportunities Lie in Functional Food and Drinks" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Although functional food and drinks are gaining in popularity, many consumers are interested in the benefits but not yet purchasing the products. Use this interactive model to discover where there is such latent interest. How do different demographics vary in what they are interested in? And how many need an extra reason to buy?
Scope
- Access propriety data from Datamonitor's 2011 consumer survey, covering 28,541 consumers in 20 global markets.
- Use the interactive model to visualize the data the way YOU want to view it.
- Perform a country deep-dive or a claim-specific global overview. Customize the demographics to view your target audience.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has asked consumers about their interest in functional food and drinks with 11 different types of benefit.
There were 28,541 respondents to Datamonitor's 2011 global consumer survey, which took place in 20 markets: Australia; Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany, India, Italy, Japan; Korea; Netherlands; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; UAE; the UK; and the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
There are four "dashboards" in this interactive model, allowing you to select your preferred analysis: by individual market; global overview; gender comparison; or age comparison.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the interest in different benefits of functional food and drinks?
- How does each benefit rank within a market?
- In which countries do consumers most need a reason to purchase?
- How does the untapped potential of functional benefits vary by age and gender?
