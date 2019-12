New Market Report: Wind Power in Italy, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

Fast Market Research recommends "Wind Power in Italy, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" from GlobalData, now available