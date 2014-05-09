New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- In the second half of 2013, a product quality survey in Beijing revealed that some wipes contained excessive germs. A number of editorial reports had previously indicated that some wipes do not achieve sterilisation as claimed. As a result of this, consumer confidence in wipes declined, due to increasing hygiene knowledge and suspicions regarding product quality. As a result, branded products were more favoured by consumers, leading to increased concentration in wipes in China.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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