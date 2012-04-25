New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Wireless Charging Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecast & Analysis By Technology, Products, and Applications"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Wireless Charging Market (2012-2017) - Global Forecast and Analysis by Technology (Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Radio Frequency (RF), Microwave, Optical Beam), Products (Pads and Receivers for Smartphones), Applications (Smartphones, Industrial, Medical, Military, Electric Vehicles)
Charging the battery of any electronic device without the use of cables and cords constitutes wireless charging. The concept of wireless charging was introduced by Nikola Tesla in the year 1899 where he demonstrated transmission of 100 million volts of electricity across 26 miles. This age old technology has come into being for charging consumer electronics, especially for smartphones as of 2011.
Since the market is at a nascent stage, there are a number of opportunities in the market; such as having wireless charging embedded in commercial outlets such as cafe's, cinema halls, airports, and so on. Also, embedding receivers in the smartphones eliminates the need of using a sleeve. Charging electric vehicles wirelessly is a very prominent field as of today and gaining momentum. There are several universities such as Stanford University (U.S.), Clemson University (U.S.) and companies conducting researches on the same.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The companies, universities, and research institutes are conducting extensive R&D on the same and trying to embed the receiver coils in the phone, which will eliminate the need for the sleeve as well. Standards and interoperability are the major concerns in the market as of today. Since the market is in its infancy; there are no set standards for the same.
The Wireless Power Consortium established a standard for interoperability named the Qi standard, which enables charging pads and devices with Qi certification to charge together. There are other emerging standards as well for charging the devices wirelessly.
The medical and the military applications contribute a very minor percentage to the wireless charging market as of 2011 and are expected to increase at a very slow rate. These markets are very small as of today due to the feasibility and the acceptability of the product. Since the concept of wireless charging is new, the companies are carrying out R&D and working towards enabling the users to accept the product.
The global wireless charging market is expected to reach $7.161 billion in 2017 from $456.86 million in 2011 at an estimated CAGR of 57.46% from 2012 to 2017. Japan ranks first in the wireless charging market. The North American market will take a couple of years to grow due to the slow acceptance of the concept of wireless charging. The consumers are yet in the learning curve of the concept and will take time to accept this new technology.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Three-Dimensional Integrated Circuit & Through-Silicon Via Interconnects Market - Global Forecast & Trend Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Products & Applications
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis
- Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Application Types , and Products
- Antennas for Systems and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets
- Temperature Sensor Market: A Study of Major Sensor Types & Applications - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016)
- Wireless Charging Market to 2016 - Standardization to Increase Uptake and Drive Growth
- Three-dimensional (3D) Technology Market (2011 - 2016) By Products, Applications & Technology - Features Introduction To 4D Technology
- Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets
- Industrial Controls (SCADA, PLC, DCS) & Factory Automation (Field Devices, MES, ERP) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2016
- Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market to 2020 - Netbooks, Laptops and Smart Phones to Fuel DDR2 and DDR3 Growth