New Market Report: Wireless/Mobile Devices and OSS: Solutions and Market Opportunities

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Wireless/Mobile Devices and OSS: Solutions and Market Opportunities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- Wireless/Mobile Devices and OSS: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices including OSS, User Interface (UI), device issues such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and device security/privacy, user behavior and usability.
This research covers all major device types including smartphones, tablets, and wearable computing/communications devices.
It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Cellular handset manufacturers
- WiMAX and WiFi service providers
- Wireless/Mobile application developers
- Personal computing device manufacturers
