Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) --02/07/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Women's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need will Drive Uptake of Novel Drugs Such as Prolia and Odanocantib in the Menopause and Osteoporosis Market". The report provides in-depth analysis of the drivers and barriers that affect the global Women's Health market and analyzes the markets for women's health disorders in the US, the top five markets in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, revenues and annual cost of therapy are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies, as well as for the leading therapeutic segments. Furthermore, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that have shaped the global market.
GBI Research finds that the women's health therapeutics market will grow rapidly, largely due to the introduction of new therapies and the increased awareness among patients and physicians in two of the largest segments within WH disorders, the menopause and osteoporosis. Novel non-hormonal therapeutics will become more popular during the forecast period. Though many of the major selling drugs in the osteoporosis market are set to lose patent protection in 2012, the launch of effective therapies such as Prolia (recently launched in 2010) will drive the market revenues. The overall women's health therapeutics market is driven by postmenopausal osteoporosis and menopause. The endometriosis market is heavily genericized and lacks an effective and safe option for the treatment of endometriosis.
In 2010, the women's health therapeutics market was estimated to be worth $14,530m. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% between 2010 and 2017 to record a sales value of $24,671m in 2017.
The market has considerable unmet need, as the majority of the diseases in the market are served by hormonal therapeutics. Hormones have been shown to be associated with significant safety issues such as risks of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. Hence, the use of hormones has declined and women are worried about resuming hormonal therapy for the treatment of the menopause/osteoporosis. There is an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs with greater safety profiles and more competitive prices.
