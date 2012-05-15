Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Closure Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Wound Closure Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017" provides key market data on the Wound Closure Devices market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within five market categories - Mechanical Stapling Devices, Tissue Sealants, Hemostats, Wound Closure Strips and Ligating Clips. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Wound Closure Devices market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
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This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Wound Closure Devices market categories - Mechanical Stapling Devices, Tissue Sealants, Hemostats, Wound Closure Strips and Ligating Clips.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the five market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for seven years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Wound Closure Devices market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Wound Closure Devices market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include Covidien plc, Baxter International Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Nycomed International Management GmbH, CONMED Corporation, 3M Health Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covidien plc, Baxter International Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Nycomed International Management GmbH, CONMED Corporation, 3M Health Care, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, HARTMANN GROUP
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