Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- This report gives detailed information on the Yemen power market. It examines the country's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the market's regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and leading active and upcoming power projects is provided. The report also analyses the power sector of the country on 6 broad parameters which include supply security, regulatory scenario, infrastructure, macroeconomics, competition and future potential of the power sector. Each parameter has a weight assigned, and a weighted average score is calculated to obtain the country ranking in the Middle East region.
Scope
- Analysis of the country's power sector across six parameters - supply security, regulatory scenario, infrastructure, macroeconomics, competition and future potential of the power sector.
- Relative ranking of the country in the region based on the above parameters.
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2011, forecast for the next 18 years to 2030.
- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear
- Data on leading current and upcoming projects.
- Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.
- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.
