New Market Research: Medical Gases and Equipment Market (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures, Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen, Manifolds, Vacuum Systems)

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Medical Gases And Equipment Market (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures, Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen, Manifolds, Vacuum Systems) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 List Of Abbreviations
1.4 Market Segmentation
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Medical Gases And Equipment Market By Products
Chapter 5 Medical Gases And Equipment Market, By Geography
Chapter 6 Recommendations
Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=164912&type=S
Medical gases are gases that find indirect or direct applications in the healthcare industry and medical gas equipment are referred to the equipment utilized for the production of medical gases. Furthermore, medical gases are either directly administered to patients or are used in medical procedures mainly as coolants and sterilants. This report estimates the market for the global medical gases and equipment market in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018, keeping 2011 as the base year.
The global medical gases and equipment market is segmented into two major sub types namely market by products and market by geography. The global medical gases market is sub segmented into medical pure gases and medical gas mixtures.
The global medical pure gases market is further sub-segmented into six types, namely medical air, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide and helium. Furthermore, the global medical gas mixtures market is sub segmented into 10 types, namely: carbon dioxide – oxygen mixtures, oxygen-nitrous oxide mixtures, ethylene oxide, oxyfume 2000, helium oxygen mixtures, aerobic mixtures, anaerobic mixtures, blood gas mixtures, laser gas mixtures, lung mixtures.
The global medical gases equipment market is sub segmented into 10 sub types namely manifolds, outlets, hose assemblies and accessories, alarm systems, cylinders and accessories, flow-meters, regulators, medical air compressors, vacuum systems and masks.
The medical gases and equipment market is also segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions and the market in terms of USD million in provided in this report for the medical gases and medical equipment segments.
This report includes the market shares of key players in 2011. Moreover, the company profiles for some of the key players namely Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Linde Gas, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., Air Gas Inc., BeaconMedaes LLC and Medical Gas Solutions in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments and product portfolio.
The global medical gases and equipment market is segmented into the following categories:
Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Products
Medical gas
Medical pure gases
Oxygen
Helium
Nitrogen
Nitrous oxide
Carbon dioxide
Medical gas mixtures
Carbon Dioxide – Oxygen Mixtures
Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures
Ethylene Oxide
Helium Oxygen Mixtures
Aerobic Mixtures
Anaerobic Mixtures
Blood Gas Mixtures
Laser Gas Mixtures
Lung Mixtures
Medical equipment
Manifolds
Outlets
Hose Assemblies and Accessories
Alarm Systems
Cylinders and Accessories
Flowmeters
Regulators
Medical Air Compressors
Vacuum Systems
Masks
Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of the world (RoW)
To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/medical-gases-and-equipment-market-pure-gases-gas-mixtures-oxygen-nitrous-oxide-carbon-dioxide-oxygen-nitrous-oxide-oxygen-manifolds-vacuum-systems-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html
For More Information Kindly Contact:
Email: sales@researchmoz.us