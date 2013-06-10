New Market Research Report: Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (Abbott Medical), formerly Advanced Medical Optics, Inc., is an ophthalmic devices company. It carries out the discovery and delivery of innovative vision technologies that optimize the quality of life for people. The company focuses on developing a broad suite of innovative technologies and devices to address a wide range of vision disorders. It is a global specialist in the development, manufacture and marketing of surgical medical devices for eye as well as eye care products. The company operates in the US, North and South America; Europe, Africa and Middle East; Japan; and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan, but including Australia and New Zealand). It markets products in approximately 60 countries. Abbott Medical is a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories and is headquartered in California, the US.
The company focuses on thoughtfully designed innovations, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the needs of patients and ophthalmologists. Abbott Medical envisages establishing its position through the development of innovative products and services and enhancement of existing ones, internal development, strong partner relationships and strategic collaborations.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
