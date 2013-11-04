New Market Research Report: Adsorbents Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Adsorbents Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Adsorbents Market by Types (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Clay, and Others), Applications (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas Refining, Water Treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, and Others) & Geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018
The Adsorbents Market report covers the major global markets including molecular sieves, activated carbon, silica gel, activated alumina, clay, and others. It further divides the market on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The major material types within this market are molecular sieves and activated carbon. The market data for these material types is given with respect to volume (kilotons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the global adsorbents categories.
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The total market for global adsorbents has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current ongoings in the industry at a commercial level. The study provided the value chain analysis with respect to adsorbent raw materials, manufacturers, and end use. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages of product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the global industry.
The impact of different market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the major drivers and opportunities which are of key importance for the commercial success and its end-user market. The report also describes about price patterns of the major types of adsorbents.
The global market is also classified based on different applications. The major applications are petroleum refining, chemicals/petrochemicals, gas refining, water treatment, air separation & drying, packaging, and others. The air separation & drying application segment is growing and expected to show rapid growth in the future. The market data for all the application segments is given in the study with respect to volume (kilotons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for adsorbents across all the application segments.
The market study segments the global market with respect to major areas such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world (ROW). The regions are further segmented for APAC - China, Japan, and India; Europe - Germany, U.K., and Italy; and North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market data for these regions is given with respect to volume (kilotons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the adsorbent types and application segments.
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