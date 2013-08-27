Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Advanced Functional Material Market For Low Carbon Applications - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Advanced Functional Material Market For Low Carbon Applications By Categories (Ceramics, Composites, Energy Materials, Conductive Polymers & Nanomaterials), Applications (Chemicals, Electronics, Healthcare & Transportation) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
AFM for low carbon applications is an umbrella topic, which has five categories of materials. These include advanced functional ceramics, advanced functional composites, advanced energy materials, nanomaterials, and conductive polymers. AFM are substituting conventional material because of its superior physical and chemical properties. AFM are capable of reducing the carbon footprint of the parent system in which it is incorporated. Components and systems that use AFMs use energy more efficiently and emit less CO2. It will have a longer service life and a lower replacement footprint. Replacement footprint refers to the addition carbon footprint generated during manufacturing of the component that is to be replaced. End user industries for AFM are automotive, aerospace, consumer durables, energy & power, and healthcare.
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About the market
The global market for AFM has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a modest pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Market revenue for AFM in Asia-Pacific was $29,756.9 million in 2012. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets for AFM in Asia-Pacific. Other markets in Asia-Pacific include India, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand. The demand for AFM in these markets is fueled by demand from end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy & power, electronics, healthcare, and infrastructure.
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