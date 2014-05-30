Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Aerospace & Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market - Forecast & Analysis to 2014 - 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Aerospace & Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market by Commercial Aircraft (WBA, NBA, and VLA), by Military Aircraft (Fighter and UAV), by Rotarycopter (Civil and Military), by Military Land Vehicle (MBT and Armored vehicles) & by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) -Forecast & Analysis to 2014 - 2019
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global aerospace and military APU market. It provides information of the current trends in the market with respect to regions, countries, technologies, and applications market.
It throws light on the current market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced in the market that will impact the growth of this market.
It analyzes the APU market size across two platforms, namely commercial aviation and military usage. The report takes into consideration the following sub-segments, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, rotarycopter, and military land vehicles. The report provides information of the trends of these four sub-segments across regions and also provides information of the top spenders in the global aerospace and military APU market.
The report also provides an understanding of the APU-related contracts implemented, along with the ongoing procurement trends of the sub-segments as mentioned above across various countries. It also highlights the procurements that are due for future developments in the field.
The report provides information of the technological trends, and the APU market opportunities that exist across various regions. The platform splits for commercial aviation and military APU systems have also been provided.
The report also provides a brief description of the APU competitive landscape.
The regions considered for the report are North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The countries covered in this report are U.S., Brazil, U.K, France, Germany, and Russia.
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