New Market Research Report: Air Fresheners in Chile - a Snapshot (2012)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Air Fresheners in Chile by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers aerosols, slow release, plug in, fragrance kits and other household air fresheners, scented candles and car air fresheners. It excludes pot pourri, non-scented candles and scented oils for other uses. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Air Fresheners in Chile is given in CLP with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Chile. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Fresheners in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in Mexico - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Air Fresheners in Brazil - a Snapshot (2012)