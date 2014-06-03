New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Air treatment products have traditionally been favoured by the high summer temperatures in Portugal, resulting in very high penetration for the category. However, the recession and its devastating effect on disposable income took its toll on air treatment products in 2013. The category saw volume sales decline by 13%, whilst current value sales contracted by 12%. Cash-strapped Portuguese consumers were keen to cut back on any expenses considered as unnecessary, and refrained from replacing their old appliances as long as they still worked. Consumers maintained their old air conditioners, rather than buying new ones, which was the reason the key category of split air conditioners also saw an important volume decline.
Competitive Landscape
Offering good-quality products at competitive prices, LG Electronics Portugal overtook SEB Portugal Electrodomesticos to reach the leading position in 2013. LG leads in the highest volume category of split air conditioners. Its sponsorship of the well-known Portuguese home makeover television programme Querido Mudei a Casa gave the brand greater visibility, fuelling sales. Overall, LG Electronics Portugal led air treatment products with a volume share of 12%. As for SEB Portugal Electrodomesticos, the company ranked second with a volume share of 11%.
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Industry Prospects
Portuguese consumers are increasingly looking for green credentials when sourcing air treatment products, and products which are energy-efficient are set to increase in popularity as they become more widely available in Portugal during the forecast period. Accordingly, energy-efficiency is set to remain a vitally important driver of innovation and growth in air treatment products in Portugal during the forecast period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Treatment Products industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Treatment Products industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Treatment Products in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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