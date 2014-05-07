New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Aje Group in Soft Drinks (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Peru-based Aje Group is a leader in low-priced Latin American soft drinks, reaching underserved retail channels through distribution expertise. The company has expanded from Peru across the world, with successful global operations established in Thailand and India. The company seeks further product diversity to maintain a positive growth trajectory despite fierce competition from global soft drinks giants.
Euromonitor International's Aje Group in Soft Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in theSoft Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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