New Market Research Report: Alafair Biosciences, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis.

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc.( Alafair) is a medical equipment company. It develops cross-linked polysaccharide hydrogel films to address the post-surgical complication of unwanted soft tissue attachments or tethering between opposing tissue surface. Alafair's initial product is a film that shows superior handling and mechanical properties. Its follow-on product pipeline includes membrane, bilayer, and injectable gel solutions for applications in scar prevention, wound care, and tissue reconstruction. The company has a sponsored research agreement with the university of Texas and has acquired world-wide exclusive rights to the hydrogel platform technology from the university for all fields of use. The company is headquartered at Austin, Texas, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Alafair Biosciences, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
