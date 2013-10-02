New Market Research Report: Alcoholic Drinks in Poland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Alcoholic Drinks in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Although the economy continued to see the effects of the slowdown in Poland, the alcoholic drinks industry remained on an upward trajectory. The growth in sales was achieved through the intensifying of price competition and efforts to maintain volume sales. However, innovative products, the emergence of the cider/perry category and a boost in sales of RTDs/high-strength premixes set impulses for growth as well.
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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