New Market Research Report: Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- In 2012, alcoholic drinks continued to post moderate sales volume growth. The pace of sales growth became slower than the previous year, due to the slower domestic economy and changing drinking culture in South Korea. In 2012, product categories like beer, grape wine, Soju and some western spirits posted great sales volume growth. Available products have been increasingly diversified in most alcoholic drinks categories to satisfy various consumers' demands. In 2012, sales of whiskies continued...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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