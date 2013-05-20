New Market Research Report: Alcon, Inc. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Alcon, Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Alcon, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Alcon, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Alcon, Inc. market share information in six key market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Alcon, Inc. operates in -Ophthalmic Devices.
- Alcon, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, India, United States, Japan, Canada, China and Brazil.
- Alcon, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Aurolab, New World Medical, Incorporated, iScience Interventional, Inc., Molteno Ophthalmic Limited, Eagle Vision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, STAAR Surgical Company, Appasamy Associates, Medennium Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Intra Ocular Care Pvt. Ltd., All Pro Intraocular Lens Co.,Ltd, Medicontur Medical Engineering Ltd., Nidek Co., Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Quantel Medical SA, Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CIBA Vision Corporation, CooperVision, Inc., Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd., Solotica Lentes de Contato, Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd., Soflex Contact Lens Industries Ltd., Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, GEUDER AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
