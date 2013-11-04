New Market Research Report: Alere, Inc. (Formerly Inverness Medical Innovations, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Alere, Inc. (Formerly Inverness Medical Innovations, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research