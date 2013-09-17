New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Alstom Partners with Tidal Lagoon Power (TLP) for Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon Project - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Alstom SA (Alstom), equipment and other services provider to the power sector, has entered into a partnership agreement with Tidal Lagoon Power Limited (TLP) for the development of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon Project.
Scope
- The deal report includes the overview of the deal, comparable deals and details on the key drivers of the deal.
- It also provides the brief information on Alstom SA and Tidal Lagoon Power Limited.(TLP).
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides insight about the partnership between Alstom SA and Tidal Lagoon Power Limited.(TLP).
- The deal analyses the rationale and drivers behind the partnership.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- EDF Energies Nouvelles SA - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- E.ON AG (EOAN) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) - Installed Capacity, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Profiles of Technology Developers and Key Country Analysis to 2030
- E.ON UK plc - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Electricite de France S.A. - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- E.ON SE (EOAN) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Iberdrola Renovables, S.A. (IBR) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Electricite de France S.A. (EDF) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Iberdrola, S.A. (IBE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Alaska Energy Authority - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile