New Market Research Report: Analyticon Biotechnologies AG - Product Pipeline Analysis.

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Analyticon Biotechnologies AG (Analyticon) is a global diagnostic corporation. It provides diagnostic solutions to physicians, hospitals and clinical laboratories. The company classifies its product portfolio into four business lines: Urinalysis, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Coagulation. Clinical Chemistry undertakes diagnosis of routine clinical chemistry, specific proteins, substrates and enzymes, lipid profile, diabetes,a nd electrolytes. Through Coagulyzer instruments , the company treats coagulation disorders. It also offers customer support to all its partners worldwide. It condicts Hematology testing to diagnose anemia, hemophilia, blood-clotting disorders, and leukemia. Its Combi-Screen PLUS test strip are faster and cost-effective means of testing. The company has production locations and storing facilities in Germany. It markets its products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Americas through distributor organizations. Analyticon is headquartered in Lichtenfels, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Analyticon Biotechnologies AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
