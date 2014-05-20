New Fixed Networks research report from BuddeComm is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Executive summary
Angola Telecom plans to return to profitability in 2015 with government assistance
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Angola's telecommunications market. Subjects covered in this half-yearly update include:
- Key statistics;
- Market and industry overviews;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and regulatory issues;
- Major players (fixed, mobile and broadband);
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, restructuring, acquisitions, new licences;
- Infrastructure development;
- International submarine fibre optic cables;
- National fibre backbone networks;
- Mobile voice and data markets;
- Internet and broadband development and pricing, including 3G and 4G mobile (LTE);
- Convergence (voice/data, fixed/wireless/mobile);
- Mobile market forecasts for 2015 and 2018.Angola is the second-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. With peace restored in 2002 after decades of civil war, foreign investment has multiplied and the mobile market has soared despite a continued duopoly between Unitel and Angola Telecom's Movicel. Intensified competition from a new unified licensing regime could accelerate growth further. Several multinational operators have expressed interest in taking up a licence or other strategic investments in Angola in the US$100 million range.
- Competition was also introduced in the underdeveloped fixed-line market, but launch delays and consolidation among the newly licensed players have led to a duopoly in this sector as well between Angola Telecom (AT) and Mercury Telecom. After three years of loss-making operations, Telecom Namibia pulled out of its investment in fixed-wireless operator Mundo Startel, citing regulatory obstacles.
- EV-DO and WiMAX-based fixed-wireless as well as 3G and 4G (LTE) mobile broadband services are now also providing more internet access choices for consumers, competing with ATs ADSL, cable modem and Fibre to the Home (FttH) services. Prices have started to come down with the landing of WACS, the second international fibre optic submarine cable in the country, following years of monopolisation by AT of SAT-3/WASC, the only international cable serving the country until 2012. The operators have budgeted billions of US$ in investments into mobile broadband and national fibre backbone networks for the period 2013-15.
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