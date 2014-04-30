New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Apparel and Footwear in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Although the UK was amongst the fastest growing economies in Western Europe in 2013, apparel and footwear retailers were quick to offer discounts to consumers, with unseasonal weather conditions prompting panic on the high street. The popularity of economy retailers such as Primark forced many mid-range brands to drop their prices in order to encourage consumers to shop at their stores.
Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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