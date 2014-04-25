New Defense research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Armored Vehicle Market by Product (Main Battle Tanks, Light Protected Vehicles, Amphibious Armored Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, MRAP), by Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), by Technology (Active, Passive) - Global Forecasts to 2014-2019
The report provides an in depth analysis of the present industry size and growth prospects during the forecast period, including highlights of key growth stimulators.
The report further benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas. The report further scrutinizes the market for armored vehicles used in defense, homeland security as well as for commercial purposes.
The fluctuating budget cuts and the wavering government expenditure in the U.S. and Europe lead to huge questions on the future of the armored vehicle market.
APAC, the Middle East and some countries from Latin America is expected to drive growth in the armored vehicle market globally. Increasing defense spending, threats from bordering countries and internal insurgency problem are the main reasons for the growing demand.
The major chunk of the armored vehicle market is consumed by key market players such as BAE Systems, and General Dynamics, among others. Apart from a general overview of the companies, the report provides details on their financial positions, key products and services, their unique selling points, their growth strategies, and key developments.
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