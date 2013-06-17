New Market Research Report: ARTANN Laboratories, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "ARTANN Laboratories, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- ARTANN Laboratories, Inc. (Artann) is a research development company. It develops ultrasonic devices for diagnostic imaging markets. The company's products include breast models, tissue elastometer, TRA electronic systems, and temperature controller. Its technologies include bone ultrasonometry, colonoscopy force monitor, mechanical imaging, breast mechanical imaging, prostate mechanical imaging, vaginal tactile imager, shear wave elasticity imaging, temperature profile spectroscopy and others. Artann's TRA electronic systems are used in medical and industrial applications which receives, digitizes, stores, time reverses and transmit acoustic signals. The company partners with ProUroCare Medical Inc., Pressure Profile Systems Inc., Medical Tactile Inc., and IBET Inc. It has presence in Trenton and Lambertville. Artann is headquartered in West Trenton, New Jersey, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ARTANN Laboratories, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
