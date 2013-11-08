New Manufacturing research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The market has been segmented based on types and its components. The covered types of artificial lift are ESPs, PCPs, and Rod lift. The major components of artificial lift systems are pump, motor, separator, cable, pump jack, sucker rod, and others. These types and its components have been discussed in detail in the report. We have used various secondary sources - encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of artificial lift systems market. The primary sources-experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of artificial lift systems.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global artificial lift component market include Weatherford International Ltd (Switzerland), Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), GE Energy (U.S), JSC Alnas (Russia), National Oil Varco Inc. (U.S.), Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg), Kudu Industries Inc. (Canada), and also other market participants.
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Scope of the report:
This research report categorizes the market for artificial lift systems components on the basis of lift types, its components, and countries; forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.
On the basis of types: The artificial lift component market is segmented for lift types including Electric submersible pump system, progressive cavity pump system, and rod lift. Each type is further described in detail in the report with revenue forecasts.
On the basis of lift components: The artificial lift component market is segmented for lift components including pump, motor, separator, cable, drive head, pump jack, sucker rod, rod pump for ESPs, PCPs and rod lift system. Each component market is further described in detail in the report with revenue forecasts.
On the basis of countries: U.S., Canada, Russia, China, and Venezuela and the key trends of each country.
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