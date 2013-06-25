Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Asia-Pacific - Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control & Others) & Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Others) - Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Global seed treatment market is the fastest growing segment of the crop protection market and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is at the forefront of this growing market. The seed treatment market consists of chemical seed treatment and non-chemical seed treatments. Seed treatment chemicals dominate the market share in terms of value and market awareness. Seed treatments are broadly divided on the basis of application as fungicidal seed treatments, insecticidal seed treatments and other (crop enhancement) seed treatments. With a huge market potential and a growing preference, the market is likely to witness considerable growth in the years to come. This report estimates the market size of the APAC seed treatment market in terms of revenue for crops such as maize/corn, soybean, rice, wheat, sugar beets, sunflower, etc., as well as targeted protection by pathogens, insects, and other pests. This report studies the seed treatment market in various regions and key countries from each region. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in detail. Market share by major players and countries are also discussed in this report. We have also profiled leading players of this industry including Monsanto (U.S.), Sumitomo (Japan) and Nufarm (Australia). In addition, the report addresses upcoming technology trends in the seed treatment market, namely the Trait up platform developed by Morflora. A brief overview on the biotechnological practices in this field coupled with future trends and prospects, gives an insight as to the direction in which the future of the industry lies.
