New Market Research Report: ATM Cards in Colombia

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- The fees control was responsible for the transactions boost in 2011 and 2012. Withdrawal and consultation fees charged to cardholders using ATMs different from their bank network, received an upper limit via a regulation approved in 2011. ATMs usage fees were one of the most discussed claims of bank users. Asobancaria, which represents most local banks, stated they disagree with that imposition. Despite this, some banks such as BanColombia, voluntarily eliminated or reduced the transactions...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
