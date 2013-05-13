New Market Research Report: Atripla (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Atripla (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Atripla (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
Summary
GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Atripla (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the causative agent of AIDS, has claimed millions of lives since its emergence. However, the advent of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the face of HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease to a manageable chronic condition for most infected individuals. Antiretroviral treatment not only reduces the viral load and reconstitutes immune function, but also decreases infection incidence rates by limiting viral transmission. The treatment algorithm in HIV has characteristically involved multiple drug regimens designed to tackle the virus on different levels. In the recent past, simplified dosing regimens through the emergence of single tablet regimens (STRs) or fixed dose combination (FDC) therapies have become increasingly popular amongst physicians and patients alike by increasing clinical efficacy thresholds and enabling patient compliance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Atripla is a fixed-dose combination drug containing three active compounds, the two NRTIs Emtriva (emtricitabine/FTC) and Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/TDF) and BMS's NNRTI Sustiva (efavirenz/EFV). It can be used alone as a complete regimen or in combination with other antiretroviral agents. The mechanism of action of Atripla includes the following items (Atripla prescribing information, 2012).
FTC, a synthetic nucleoside analog of cytidine, inhibits the activity of HIV reverse transcriptase (RT) by competing with a natural substrate deoxycytidine 5'-triphosphate and by being incorporated into nascent viral DNA resulting in chain termination.
Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), an acyclic nucleoside phosphonate diester analog of adenosine monophosphate, is converted into its active form (i.e., tenofovir diphosphate) by normal metabolic processes. Tenofovir diphosphate inhibits the activity of the HIV RT by competing with deoxyadenosine 5'-triphosphate (a natural substrate) and by terminating viral replication by incorporating into the viral DNA.
Efavirenz noncompetitively inhibits HIV RT by binding to a distinct location away from the active site of the enzyme.
Scope
- Overview of HIV, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Atripla including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Atripla for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
