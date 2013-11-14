New Market Research Report: Australia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- In 2013 BMI forecasts that Australian demand for consumer electronics will grow by around 3%, as weaker economic growth is forecast to hit the market over the short-to-medium term. In 2013, the weakness in the job market will frustrate the government's efforts to lift the economy using policies that encourage household spending. Vendors will look to emerging product categories such as ultrabooks, Windows 8 tablets and phones, ultra-HD, smart and 3D TV sets, and LTE smartphones as areas of growth.
Longer-term consumer electronics market drivers include rising incomes, technology innovation such as 4G LTE mobile networks and 3D TV, product innovation such as OLED and ultra-HD TV sets, and government ICT programmes. Smart and ultra-large 3D TV sets, Windows 8 smartphones, ultrabooks and tablets are expected to be consumer electronics growth areas in 2013, while iPhones and Windows Phone 8s are increasingly popular with larger organisations.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$9.5bn in 2012 to US$9.6bn in 2013; 1% growth in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms flat, but lower-cost ultrabooks and Windows 8 upgrades should help to shore up demand.
AV sales: US$1.9bn in 2012 to US$2.0bn in 2013; +3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with releases of new products such as large-panel ultra-HD TV sets expected to combat continued price pressure.
Handset sales: US$5.2bn in 2012 to US$5.5bn in 2013; +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with new generation of LTE-compatible devices fuelling strong growth in the smartphone market.
Risk/Reward Rating
Australia's score is 72 out of 100.0, which puts it at first place in our latest Asia Consumer Electronics Risk/ Reward Ratings (RRR) table. The country's high country reward and country risk scores means it is ranked higher than Asian giants such as China and India. BMI expects Australia to continue to be one of the region's most important markets and at the cutting edge of trends like 4G mobile and 3D-TV.
Key Trends And Developments
- In the AV sector, Samsung stole a march on LG with the August 2013 launch of its 55-inch KN55S9C Curved OLED TV, which is the first ever OLED TV to be sold in Australia.
- In the computer hardware sector, a number of new tablets have been launched. These include Samsung's Galaxy 3 tablet range, which unlike the previous two incarnations, are aimed at price-sensitive consumers. The new range will be competing with the entry-level Apple iPad Mini as well as with another new tablet: the Asus-built Google Nexus 7.
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