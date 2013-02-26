New Market Research Report: Australian Mortgages: Competitive Landscape and Product Innovation

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Australian Mortgages: Competitive Landscape and Product Innovation"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This brief is split into two sections. The first presents the strategic context, which considers the key players and their market share, and explores factors that affected their performance. The second chapter provides best-practice examples from around the world, and provides an analysis of how successful they may be with consumers in Australia.
Scope
- Understand how the competitive landscape has changed over the last year.
- Examine the strategies of lenders who have successfully increased their market share.
- Discover which lenders are innovating and how they are doing it.
- Understand best practice examples from around the world can succeed in Australia.
Report Highlights
The market share of the top 10 mortgage providers has decreased as smaller lenders, particularly mutuals, have grown their share of the market and increasingly converted into banks. All lenders have had to deal with soft market conditions that have affected margins and profitability.
The Australian market has consolidated itself, with no new entrants tempted into the market. In August 2012, the top 10 players claimed 96.6% of the market share The majority of that proportion (81.4%) is held by Australia's "big four" banks, which have increased their market share through acquisition.
Best practice examples stem from CBA, CIBC, Lloyds TSB, Halifax, Nationwide, Standard Chartered, and Ulster Bank.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Why have some lenders lost market share while others were able to grow their mortgage books?
- Which players are competing the most heavily for mortgagors and what strategies do they employ?
- How can lenders learn from overseas mortgage providers to better position themselves in Australia's increasingly competitive market?
