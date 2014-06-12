Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Away-from-home tissue and hygiene registered current value growth of 28%, reaching ARS916 million in 2013. Away-from-home tissue is the largest category with 97% value share, while away-from-home hygiene represents the remaining 3%.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, La Papelera del Plata was one of the most important companies in away-from-home tissue and hygiene in Argentina. The company has a specially assigned division for institutional clients such as hotels, bars and restaurants. It has a very strong position in toilet paper, paper towels and napkins due to the strength of its recognised brand Elite Profesional.
Industry Prospects
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Within away-from-home hygiene, its only product AFH incontinence is predicted to register a volume CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. This growth is somewhat higher than that for the review period as a result of the increase in the population over 60 years.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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